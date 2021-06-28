Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – The WRC Rally event hosted in Naivasha over the weekend was not short of drama

Slay queens flocked to the hyped rally event in the company of the notorious Subaru boys and drunk themselves into a stupor.

Cars were turned into bars as young people consumed all manner of alcohol while blazing loud music.

Just to show you some of the madness captured on camera at the event, there is this trending video of a middle-aged lady who passed out after consuming too much alcohol.

Her friends were forced to hire a bodaboda to ferry her out of the venue.

This is the same lady photographed in a viral photo lying on the ground while drunk like skunk.

Ladies, next time you indulge in alcohol, please do it responsibly.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.