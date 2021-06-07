Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – A young man is counting losses after being drugged by a lady he met at Avery Lounge in Utawala and took her home.

The merciless lady hatched a plan to empty the man’s Mpesa and bank account, besides stealing his 65 inch TV and a fridge after drugging him.

The suspect was pictured with the victim at the famous club over the weekend having fun before they went to his house, where she drugged him and made away with his items and money.

Police are in hot pursuit of the washed-up slay queen, who is believed to be part of a ruthless gang that targets men in clubs around the city.

Here’s what was posted on Avery Lounge’s Facebook page.

