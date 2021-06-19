Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 19, 2021 – A meeting attended by Agriculture CS Peter Munya in Meru ended prematurely after the CS was forced to cut short his speech by rowdy youths.

In a video, a rowdy crowd gathered and sang local songs taunting Munya and his entourage and they told them to leave because there is nothing new they were telling them.

It forced the intervention of the police to save Munya from further embarrassment as they calmed the crowd down.

Munya had dared his critics (Deputy President William Ruto’s allies) to criticise him in the open rather than use outlets and stooges.

The CS dared the opponents to also organise huge rallies that attract mass followers to prove that they were popular like he alleged he was.

“Wataweza kweli. Tukisema waweke mikutano ka hizi ya umati mkubwa. Wakuje waongee hapa nje kwa uwanja waache kujificha.

“Let them come out in the open and stop hiding behind closed doors,” Munya hit out seemingly at those opposed to his leadership and interest in the 2022 Meru Gubernatorial Elections.

The CS was accompanied by various heads of parastatals within the Ministry of Agriculture and local leaders.

Despite all the drama witnessed, Munya, through his Facebook page, labelled the day as a success.

Watch the video below

The Kenyan DAILY POST