Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – A young man has come up with a unique idea to make a living instead of engaging in criminal activities or begging like the disgraced actor, Omosh.
The middle-aged man, who is always smartly dressed, was spotted in one of the busy streets in Nairobi Central Business District lifting a placard while advertising his services to passers-by.
He charges only 10 bob to show people around the capital city.
“Usipoteee tao. Uliza direction hapa. Ni 10 bob tu,” the industrious young man is heard shouting in a busy street, hoping to catch the attention of passersby.
The man has been showered with praises by Netizens for being hardworking and creative.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
wonderful. let the young man raise his fee to 20 bob. I bump into so many lost people in the city, only that they put up a face