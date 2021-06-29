Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – A young man has come up with a unique idea to make a living instead of engaging in criminal activities or begging like the disgraced actor, Omosh.

The middle-aged man, who is always smartly dressed, was spotted in one of the busy streets in Nairobi Central Business District lifting a placard while advertising his services to passers-by.

He charges only 10 bob to show people around the capital city.

“Usipoteee tao. Uliza direction hapa. Ni 10 bob tu,” the industrious young man is heard shouting in a busy street, hoping to catch the attention of passersby.

The man has been showered with praises by Netizens for being hardworking and creative.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.