Thursday, June 10, 2021 – The United States government has cautioned its citizens against travelling to some parts of Kenya and consider the risks if they have to travel.

In a statement issued by the US Department of State on Thursday, the US government specifically mentioned Turkana and the Kenya-Somalia border as areas that should be avoided at all costs.

The department also asked American citizens to reconsider travelling to Eastleigh, Kibra, and the coastal region stating they were not safe.

“Do not travel to the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism and areas of Turkana County due to crime. Reconsider travel to Nairobi neighbourhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera at all times due to crime and kidnapping.

“Be especially careful when travelling after dark anywhere in Kenya due to crime,” part of the statement read.

The US said kidnappings, violent crime, mugging, and carjackings had become the order of the day in Kenya.

“Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping can occur at any time.

“Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks.

“Emergency medical and fire service is also limited,” part of the advisory read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST