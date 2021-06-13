Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 June 2021 – A 4-year-old boy has turned into a social media sensation after he was spotted driving a Prado like a pro.

In the viral video, a man who reacted in shock is heard interrogating the young boy, who was busy behind the wheel spinning the high-end vehicle.

“Are you sure you are the one driving this car”? the man asks and the 4-year-old boy says yes and continues driving.

According to a social media user who shared the video, the boy drives himself to school.

The video has caused an uproar on social media.

Lawyer Wahome Thuku led Netizens in calling for the arrest of the boy’s parents, claiming that he was endangering the lives of other motorists.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.