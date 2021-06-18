Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – The identity of the Ugandan lady that popular TV host Willis Raburu fell in love with after divorcing his wife Marya Prude has been unmasked.

Her name is Ivy Namulindwa and she works at Citizen TV as a production assistant.

Raburu and Ivy were dating secretly when he was married to Marya.

Hell broke loose when Marya discovered their illicit affair, leading to an ugly divorce.

Raburu moved in with Ivy immediately after he divorced Marya.

They welcomed their newborn baby this week on Tuesday.

According to her post on Instagram, she is 26 years old.

Here are photos of the Ugandan lass who swept the heart of Willis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.