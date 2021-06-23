Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – The ghosts of 2007 post-election violence have come back to haunt Deputy President William Ruto after unknown people hanged a banner along a busy road in Kiambaa, accusing him of burning women and children in church.

In the banner that was written ‘Kiambaa Beware’, Ruto’s image was placed alongside that of UDA Candidate in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election John Njuguna and an image of the famous elderly woman who was pictured wailing outside the church that was torched in Kiambaa during 2007 post-election violence splashed on the banner.

Ruto is supporting UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku while President Kenyatta is rooting for Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama in the hotly contested by-election scheduled for July 15.

The banner might have been placed by the Deputy President’s political opponents to incite the Kiambaa people against the UDA candidate.

The banner was reportedly hanged at night.

See photo.

