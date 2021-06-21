Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Late Ayimba’s baby mama, Nyaboke Moraa, introduced her other baby daddy for the first time on Father’s day yesterday.

Moraa was in the limelight recently after she was chased out of Ayimba’s burial by his sisters together with her sons.

Besides siring two sons with the late rugby coach, she has another daughter with a man only identified as, Blakaende on Instagram.

Blakaende, who describes himself as a brand influencer on his Instagram bio, happens to be her first baby daddy.

Moraa gushed over her baby daddy and thanked him for the sacrifices that he makes to bring up their daughter.

“To the father of our only daughter. You are a super dad, I appreciate you for the sacrifices you make for our children. I could never ask for a better daddy for them because you are the best daddy….may God continue filling your cup

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY Jakisumo

Lakini ulinidanganya nikakuwa mama mapema sana yawa,” she wrote.

See his photos.

