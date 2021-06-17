Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Auntie Boss actress, Sandra Dacha, has caused a lot of reactions online after announcing that she plans to charge an entrance fee of Sh 31, 000 for her birthday party.

The plus-size actress, who hails from the Luo Community, splashed a poster of her upcoming birthday party on her Instagram page and revealed that it will be an invite-only affair.

The post sparked a lot of reactions from fans who felt like she was asking for a lot of money yet she is not that famous.

Here’s the post and reactions.

@Edwinthairu – “Wacha niongeze 20,000 ni buy nduthi”

@Gloriah_gich – “31k kwani tukiingia tutatoka na counter ya hiyo pale na viti na decor!?ama 31k ya TZ osiepna?😂😂😂”

@Apondi- “Are we going on a trip?”

@Tasmin Sammy- “Hope kuna food, men,and alkohol na kuna bed na pia asubuhi tunatoa lock na pesa ya Uber kurudi makejani😂😂😂💯 otherwise we nooo kaming ooo”

@Leo.muthoni- “Hii nitatoka na bwana ama vile niliingia tu😂😂😂😂”

@Laurine ash – “31000 to where 🤔 kuna corona wacha tupambane nayo 😂😂😂|”

@Anto Saina – “Ujaluo itakuua mama😂😂😂😂”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.