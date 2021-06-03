Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now a wanted man after the Italian companies in the infamous Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal sued him at the International Court of Arbitration for costing them the Sh63 billion tender.

In the court papers, CMC Di Ravenna Cooperativa and CMC Di Ravanna- Itinera and Itinera S.P.A cited the row between Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, as the major cause of the alleged illegal cancellation of their tenders and the project too.

In the affidavits filed before the court, the three firms quoted the Kenyan media as their source for the bad blood between Uhuru and Ruto, adding that the President cancelled the tenders to block Ruto from running for the presidency in 2022.

“It seems hardly coincidental that the highest-ranking official to be investigated and charged in the criminal proceedings is Kenya’s (former) Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Henry Rotich, an ally of Mr. Ruto.”

“This explains how and why a joint venture of respected world-class engineering and construction companies, with an impressive track record of major works worldwide, was entangled in criminal proceedings in Kenya, charged with conspiring with no less a State entity (KVDA), a Kenyan ministry (Treasury) and possible even with international first-rate banks and Italian credit agency,” the tycoons lamented.

They further defended themselves from any criminal charges alleging that Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) admitted that the project was tampered with politically.

According to the tycoons, their only mistake was legally applying for tenders and receiving advance payments from KVDA, which they used to assemble items for the construction of the dams.

They are now demanding compensation worth Ksh11 billion, plus interests from KVDA.

While canceling the tenders in 2019, Uhuru argued that the project was overpriced and economically unviable. A committee that advised the head of state detailed that a feasibility study was not conducted on the dam project.

Ruto’s allies accused the President of a witch hunt lamenting that there was an imbalance in the selection of the committee that eventually gave recommendations on the report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST