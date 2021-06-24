Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – It seems IEBC is now buying into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s scheme to postpone the 2022 General Election.

This is after it revealed that it is not well prepared to conduct the 2022 General Election, just a week after the commission unveiled a strategy to make 2022 polls transparent.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights on Wednesday, IEBC’s Acting CEO Marjan Marjan said lack of funds and legal hurdles have led to delayed preparations.

The delays, he said, are setting back the poll agency from conducting credible, free, and fair elections.

“We are told by the National Treasury to clear pending bills by June 30, 2021, but we do not have the funds.”

“We need these resources if we are to deliver a fair, transparent, and credible election,” Marjan said.

On his part, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said constrained budgetary allocation had stalled priority activities which include maintenance and update of election technology, voter registration, voter education, and awareness campaigns that are key to credible elections.

“The commission, therefore, appeals to the National Assembly and National Treasury to provide funds for electoral activities throughout the electoral cycle,” he said.

Uhuru’s allies, led by COTU Boss Francis Atwoli, have urged him to postpone the 2022 elections if Kenyans will not go to referendum to change the Constitution through Raila Odinga’s BBI; a move that has been vehemently opposed by Deputy President William Ruto and his ilk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST