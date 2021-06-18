Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has become the first Jubilee Party apologist to admit that the ruling party will lose the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

The by-election is a two-horse race between Jubilee‘s Kariri Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna.

Kariri Njama is being supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta while Njuguna is supported by Deputy President William Ruto.

In a tweet, Mutahi said without Kikuyus, Ruto is nothing and said he will only win the upcoming by-election in Kiambaa but he should forget the presidency in 2022.

“For the Nth TIME: Without Kikuyus Ruto is Nothing. ZERO. And MAYBE they will give him Kiambaa because he likes Kiambaa. But they will LAND him the FINAL REVENGE in 2022 during a RUN-OFF. Mark this TREND!,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

