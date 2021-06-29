Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Solicitor General, Kennedy Ogeto, has revealed the biggest mistake that the five High Court judges, who nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) made and urged the Court of Appeal to overturn the ruling.

Last month, a five-judge bench led by Justices Prof Joel Ngugi and George Odunga declared BBI unconstitutional.

The bench, which was sitting in Nairobi, also termed the BBI process as a presidential initiative instead of a popular initiative, as envisaged in the Constitution.

However, in his presentation before the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Ogeto said the judges who nullified the BBI bill were blinded by their grudges against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, thereby making a ruling without considering what the law states.

Ogeto said the Judges ignored the fact that President Uhuru Kenyatta is just like any other Kenyan citizen who can initiate a constitutional amendment process.

He further stated that no clause in the constitution prevents the president from initiating a constitutional amendment.

“Nothing in the constitution prevents the president from originating an amendment proposal to the constitution.

“The learned judges, it seems we’re keen on very personalized attacks on the president.

“To them, facts & law did not matter,” Ogeto said.

Ogeto is representing Uhuru in the case.

