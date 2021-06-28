Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is having an uphill task convincing Kiambaa residents to vote for its candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Yesterday, Jubilee leaders desperately sought God’s intervention to overturn Deputy President William Ruto’s tide in Kiambaa and Mt. Kenya as a whole.

Led by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, the leaders flocked churches to campaign for their candidate Kariri Njama.

They pleaded with residents never to be fooled by Ruto and his UDA and their bottom-up economic model, saying Jubilee is the party to beat in Kiambaa and Mt. Kenya.

Ngunjiri confirmed that the Kiambaa constituency is Jubilee reloaded and it is singing Kariri Njama.

In his speech, he also condemned the DP and his allies for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and the kingpin of the Mount Kenya region.

He said as leaders from the region, they are not ready to allow the intruders to come home and select leaders for them.

The self-proclaimed ‘chief general’ of the Kieleweke wing asked the Kiambaa residents to protect the President from shame by voting for Hon Kariri Njama next month, who will be there to assist him in fulfilling his big four agendas to Kenyans.

Jubilee’s Kariri Njama is facing stiff competition from his close rival from the UDA party, John Njuguna Wa Wanjiku, who has the full backing of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST