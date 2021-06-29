Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has taken another turn after Uhuru’s family urged the DP to remove his UDA billboard from their land.

According to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Uhuru’s relatives want to pull down a UDA billboard advertising the candidate for the upcoming by-election in Kiambaa Constituency.

In a post on his Facebook, Kuria sensationally claimed the owner of the plot in which the billboard bearing the poster stood did not want her property to be associated with the UDA Party since she is a supporter of Uhuru’s camp.

“I paid for this billboard next to Village Market in cash. It is operated by LiveAd.”

“The owner of the land where it is located has ordered that it be removed. She says she is a relative of President Uhuru Kenyatta and therefore she cannot allow that billboard on her land.”

“Should I vomit the Brookside milk I took for breakfast?

“The President is a respecter of private businesses.”

“We should separate business from politics. This hurts. It is very wrong,” lamented Moses Kuria.

The claims by Moses Kuria come after the UDA brigade stormed the Kiambaa constituency on June 24 to drum up support for John Njuguna Wanjiku.

As the July 15 by-election approaches, the UDA camp is already giving Jubilee a run for their money.

In the upcoming Muguga Ward by-election, William Ruto is also ready for a showdown with Jubilee.

