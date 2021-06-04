Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 -Jubilee Party chief campaigner in the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election has admitted that the ruling party will lose the seat to United Democratic Alliance candidate, John Njuguna.

Speaking on Friday, David Kariuki Ngare, popularly known as Bishop Gakuyo, pleaded with Uhuru to add more money and reinforcement to ensure their candidate Kariri Njama wins the seat that fell vacant following the death of Paul Koinange in March.

“What I would like to tell MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and who are loyal to the Jubilee Party, is that they should come out in Kiambaa so that we don’t have a situation where we suffer the same fate as Juja.

“If we are not careful, what happened in Juja will repeat itself in Kiambaa,” Gakuyo warned.

The Bishop said Deputy President William Ruto has already made a move in his bid to win the Kiambaa MP seat by making frequent visits into the region.

On Sunday, Ruto and Njuguna will take their campaigns to Gachie market, where he will meet the “hustlers” in what appears to be his campaign strategy to win the support of the voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST