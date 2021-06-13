Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 13, 2021 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders allied to the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party have said the region must produce a presidential candidate during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday during a meeting at the Lusoi Lodge that brought together governors, former legislators, and aspirants allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the leaders said they have numbers to field a candidate in the 2022 polls.

The politicians insisted Mt Kenya is a vote-rich region adding they will not accept to be pushed to the periphery in the next government.

“We must be in the next government. We cannot accept to be in the opposition,” Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya noted, adding they would convene in the days to come to pick Uhuru’s successor.

Among the governors that were in attendance included Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Ndiritu Mureithi (Laikipia), Martin Wambora (Embu), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri).

Political pundits have said the leaders’ meeting is a desperate attempt to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s dominance in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto, who is eying the presidency in 2022, has a cult following in the region perceived to be Uhuru’s political bedroom.

The Kenyan DAILY POST