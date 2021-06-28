Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may already have settled on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his preferred successor ahead of the anticipated 2022 General Elections, going by the recent development.

This is after he alleged convinced Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi to dump Okoa Kenya Alliance that includes among others, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to join Raila Odinga.

Gideon made the move to join Raila after a closed-door meeting with Uhuru, a clear indication that the president has settled on Baba as his preferred candidate to face off with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 polls.

According to sources, Gideon Moi is reportedly crafting a 2022 coalition with Raila and may deputize him in the next year’s election.

During a meeting with Kamba leaders two weeks ago, Uhuru indicated that he will support one of NASA’s principals and all they had to do is unite.

The signing of a pre-election coalition between ODM and Jubilee was the clearest signal that something big was cooking.

During his visit to Nyanza early this month, Uhuru said his handshake with Raila is a long-term engagement that will go into the future.

