Monday, June 7, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, has stated that the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt Kenya spokesman had the blessing of the Head of state.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of National Council of Elders Chair and former Njuri Ncheke Secretary-General, Phares Rutere, at his BBC home in Meru County, Kung’u, who is among the patrons of the council, said Mt Kenya spokesman is Muturi and he has the blessing of all leaders from the community.

“Uhuru is our son and so is Muturi and we have blessed them. We (elders) from Mt Kenya West have accepted the Speaker as our spokesperson because he is non-partisan and we will soon take him to a holy shrine for him to be crowned,” Mr. Muigai said, adding that those opposing his coronation “were frogs that could not stop the cow from drinking water.”

He maintained that elders were the custodians of the society and had a roadmap of the region, and vowed that they would put into order the politics of the Mountain region that he said, “had been hijacked by some leaders who were self-centered and were sowing seeds of discord.”

Mr. Muturi’s coronation as Mt Kenya spokesperson at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a on May 22 has sparked a strong pushback in the region, with politicians from the west opposing it on grounds that they were not consulted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST