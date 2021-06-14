Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kiambaa constituency residents to vote for Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, in the upcoming by-election slated for July 15.

The Kiambaa seat fell vacant after MP Paul Koinange succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in March.

Speaking on Sunday when he accompanied Kariri Njama for campaigns, Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya conveyed the President‘s message and said Kiambaa residents will be denied development funds should they fail to elect Njama.

Kimunya made the statement while accompanied by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, MPs Jude Nyomo (Kiambu Town), Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), and Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia.

The President‘s party is facing stiff competition from United Democratic Alliance candidate John Njuguna. The party has been making inroads in Kiambaa, targeting young people with a business and empowerment approach.

Here is a video of Kimunya telling Kiambaa residents that Uhuru will not build roads in the area should they fail to elect Kariri Njama.

