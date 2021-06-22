Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – The recent move by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Raila Odinga’s ODM party to form a coalition ahead of the 2022 General Election could be headed for a nosedive after it emerged that the planned merger is facing political and legal hurdles that must be addressed on time.

Amid ongoing talks between Raila’s men and Uhuru’s representatives on the two outfits working together, it has been established that ODM is already in another coalition with the National Super Alliance (NASA).

According to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, ODM is in the NASA coalition, and that a party cannot enter a coalition when it is in another coalition unless it disbands the existing coalition.

“No party can form another coalition until they disband their existing coalition agreement,” he said.

Although he said the Wiper party does not intend to block the planned Jubilee-ODM merger, Mutula said Raila’s party must leave NASA for it to enter a pre-election pact with the ruling outfit.

NASA principals which brought together Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) have split over the 2022 presidential elections.

While ODM leader Raila Odinga has yet to publicly declare his intentions to vie for the country’s top seat, ANC and Wiper party leaders have vowed not to ever support Raila for the fifth presidential attempt once more.

This is despite the call by Jubilee party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta urging NASA principals to unite again in what appears like Uhuru will endorse one of the principals for the presidency.

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed the merger between Jubilee and ODM, saying he will beat them by 9 am come August next year.

