Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be running out of favor with the Judiciary following the attack on the 5-judge bench of the High Court that annulled the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This is after a 3-judge bench conducting case management for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal responded to his remarks on the Judiciary subverting the will of the people.

Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga, and Justices Hannah Okwengu and Roselyn Nambuye – on Wednesday, June 2 – were deliberating on how the BBI appeal case would be heard.

Lawyers opposing the BBI sought the court’s directive on Uhuru’s speech and how the court would manage the BBI case after seemingly being put under pressure by the Executive.

Musinga stated that the President’s remarks will be addressed “at an appropriate time”.

“Let us respect one another and be balanced in our comments. Please allow the court to make a fair properly informed decision without unnecessary attacks, comments by all concerned.”

“Let us realise that we have an important judicial process which must be handled in a sober manner.”

“Let us not prosecute our respective positions in the media,” stated Musinga.

During Madaraka Day celebrations yesterday, Uhuru accused the Judiciary of frustrating his regime.

He argued that the war is evidenced through the nullification of his Presidential election win in 2017 to the attempt to stop the will of the people as expressed through BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST