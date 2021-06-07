Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – The multi-billion projects that President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered to Nyanza during his 3-day visit that culminated into the Madaraka Day fete may have come as a curse rather than a blessing to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was banking on the projects to spruce up his bid for the presidency come 2022.

This is after the projects triggered a split between Raila and his NASA co-principals, among them ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

Leaders allied to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi have vowed to push their party leader to vie for the country’s top seat to have their regions also benefit just like Luo Nyanza has benefited by Raila’s handshake with Uhuru.

In his statement, Lugari MP Ayub Savula claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has neglected other regions who voted for him and called on the Western region to rally behind Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi in his presidential bid.

“You have seen what happened in Nyanza last week, we in Western want Musalia to clinch the presidency so that we can also benefit,” Savula said.

The Western leaders wondered why Raila would not push for the same in other regions, including Western and Ukamabani, whose leaders have previously supported him in his quest for the presidency.

The leaders from the greater Ukambani region have also sworn to rally behind Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to go for the top seat so that their region can also benefit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST