Monday, June 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now a man under siege, clinging to an empty shell in the name of the Jubilee Party.

This is after Mombasa businessman, Suleiman Shahbal, dumped Jubilee and rejoined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Shahbal, who was trounced by Ali Hassan Joho in 2017 when he vied for the Mombasa governorship on a Jubilee Party ticket, is said to be looking forward to succeeding Joho as the Mombasa governor in the 2022 polls.

Shahbal’s move is likely to create tension between him and Mvita Member of Parliament Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, who is also eying the ticket to vie for the Mombasa governorship in the next year’s polls.

While announcing his decision to rejoin ODM, Shahbal vowed to back the former prime minister should he unveil his bid to vie for the 2022 presidency.

“In 2022, we have two politics. At the national level, we have no one else other than Baba (Raila Odinga) because he has suffered for the people of Kenya,” Shahbal said.

He was initially an ODM member before quitting the party to join Jubilee in the 2017 general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST