Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of neglecting the people who voted overwhelmingly for him in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

According to Kabando, Uhuru may be the worst president that Kikuyus have ever produced.

He noted that Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative was growing in the Mount Kenya region like wildfire because of Uhuru’s shortcomings.

Kabando also claimed that the residents of the Mount Kenya region were fed up with the Jubilee government due to many unfulfilled promises.

“First, it is a failure by the president by not addressing issues in his own backyard. Secondly, those close to him are now parading themselves as a community to make demands.”

“Uhuru is not being treated as a lame duck, he is a lame-duck…The dilemma is because of uncertainties ahead.”

“There is pandemonium in every political party and worse for Jubilee because it is the party in government,” Kabando said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST