Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of neglecting the people who voted overwhelmingly for him in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.
According to Kabando, Uhuru may be the worst president that Kikuyus have ever produced.
He noted that Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative was growing in the Mount Kenya region like wildfire because of Uhuru’s shortcomings.
Kabando also claimed that the residents of the Mount Kenya region were fed up with the Jubilee government due to many unfulfilled promises.
“First, it is a failure by the president by not addressing issues in his own backyard. Secondly, those close to him are now parading themselves as a community to make demands.”
“Uhuru is not being treated as a lame duck, he is a lame-duck…The dilemma is because of uncertainties ahead.”
“There is pandemonium in every political party and worse for Jubilee because it is the party in government,” Kabando said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
I TOTALLY AGREE WITH KABADO.FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS
1. YOUR RUNNING MATE SUPPORTS YOU 10 YEARS THEN YOU BETRAY HIM AND DINE WITH THE ENEMY.
2. YOU PUBLICLY DECLARED TO RULE 10 YEARS THEN RUTO 10 YEARS NOW YOU HAVE CHANGED TUNE.
3. YOU MADE FALSE PROMISES TO MOUNT KENYA PROJECTS YOU ARE ONLY DEVELOPING MOMBASA AND KISUMU
4. YOU HAVE COMPLETELY DESTROYED THE ECONOMY EVEN BEFORE COVID. MAKING MOUNT KENYA PEOPLE BEGGERS.
5. YOU HAVE BORROWED EXCESSIVELY AND KENYANS DO NOT SEE THE VALUE FOR THEIR MONEY/DEBT
6. THE COSTS OF ELECTRICITY, FUEL FOOD AND RENT HAVE GONE UP AND YOU ARE DOING NOTHING.
7. UNDER YOUR GOVERNMENT KENYAN HAS LOST A LOT OF MONEY DUE TO CORRUPTION- YOU PUBLICLY DECLARED ON AN INTERVIEW THAT WE LOOSE 2 BILLION DAILY- IF YOUR DECLARATION IS ANYTHING TO GO BY WE DONT EVEN NEED DONOR FUNDING.
8. UNDER YOUR GOVERNMENT YOU HAVE CHANGED THE EDUCATION SYSTEM UNTIL ITS SO CONFUSING ONE CANT EVEN KNOW WHICH CLASS THE CHILD IS. THE EDUCATION HAS LOST VALUE IN KENYA AND ITS VERY EXPENSIVE.
9. YOU DONT OBEY COURT ORDERS, WHICH IS A RECIPE FOR CHAOS. ONE OF THESE DAYS OTHER KENYANS LIKE BABA WILL FOLLOW SUIT AND CLAIM YOU TOO DO NOT OBEY COURT ORDERS SO WHY SHOULD THEY.
THE LIST IS ENDLESS
WISH YOU QUICK RETIREMENT NEXT YEAR, I PERSONALLY REGRET HAVING VOTED THRICE FOR YOU INCLUDING THE REPEATED ELECTION.