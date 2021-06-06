Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being the worst president that Kenya has ever had.

This follows the deliberate disregard for the rule of law and his persistent attacks on the Judiciary.

Venting on Twitter, Karua said Uhuru cannot be the accuser and judge in the appointment of judges.

Karua insisted that Attorney General Paul Kihara should advise the Head of State to obey court orders, and appoint the six judges whose names were not gazetted.

“Uhuru should provide any evidence if any at all concerning any or all of them to JSC for consideration.”

“He cannot be the accuser and judge period,” Karua tweeted yesterday.

She went on to say that President Kenyatta’s continued attacks on the judiciary through innuendos do not affect individuals, but the entire judiciary and the rule of law.

“… undermines judicial credibility, independence and ultimately the rule of law. It must be addressed now,” she added.

Karua’s words come hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the 34 judges whose names were gazetted to serve in the Court of Appeal, ELC, and ELRC courts, at State House Nairobi.

Uhuru gazetted 34 of the 40 judges he had been presented to appoint since 2019 on Thursday.

He, however, rejected six names including; Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, and Prof Joel Ngugi who were recommended for the Court of Appeal.

Others are Judith Omange and Evans Makori as Judges in the Lands and Environment court.

According to the president, the six judges have integrity issues which had been detailed by the National Intelligence Service and other security agencies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST