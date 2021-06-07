Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has become the latest ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta to hammer the last nail in the Jubilee political coffin as Deputy President William Ruto’s waves sweep across the Mt. Kenya region.

This is after she admitted publicly that Jubilee has lost its glory in Central Kenya thanks to Ruto, who is hell-bent on killing and burying the ruling party for good.

In a statement on her social media handles on Monday, Waiguru said the ruling Jubilee needs to be revamped since it is losing its political strength by the day.

She welcomed calls to re-energize Uhuru’s party ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“The rains have beaten us. Our fortunes are dwindling. Intense introspection is demanded,” Waiguru stated.

Waiguru has urged the party leadership to deploy a ‘gather all and scatter none’ strategy in its bid to bounce back to life; otherwise Jubilee is dead in the water.

She noted that for Jubilee to compete effectively with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA and Raila Odinga’s ODM, it needs a new strategy going forward since a lot of things have changed politically

“Our outlook and strategies must suit the times and so we must be willing to step off our comfort zones and embrace new ways of thinking and doing,” she said.

“We must also be pragmatic and re-open both the sides and back of the tent for people to enter and re-enter,” Waiguru added.

Her remarks come at a time when the ruling party is facing turbulent times occasioned by infightings and sibling rivalry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST