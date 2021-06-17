Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, appears to have dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta for Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after he sang the praises of Ruto’s hustler narrative, saying it was auguring well with the people on the ground.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the former Mukurweini lawmaker said that the DP Ruto’s hustler narrative resonates well on the ground, especially in Mt. Kenya.

“Today, you may not like William Ruto but his messaging is resonating on the ground,” Kabando said.

The former legislator claimed that Ruto’s hustler narrative was growing in the Mount Kenya region because President Uhuru had neglected the people who voted for him in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

Kabando also claimed that the residents of the Mount Kenya region were fed up with the Jubilee government due to many unfulfilled promises.

Ruto has been vigorously popularizing his hustler narrative and his bottom-up economic approach as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta upon his retirement in 2022.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s husband, Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, had also admitted that he was taken by surprise by the rising popularity of the hustler narrative championed by the Deputy President.

Waiganjo admitted that he was one of the people who had dismissed the hustler brand but changed tune after he visited several villages across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST