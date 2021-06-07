Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party might have died a long time ago, going by what happened in Kiambaa over the weekend.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters burnt Jubilee t-shirts in broad daylight to the utter surprise of many who considered Jubilee as the party to beat in Central Kenya, let alone Kiambaa Constituency.

According to sources, residents came out in droves to welcome Ruto’s UDA in Kiambaa Constituency as they sang the praises of the Hustler Nation.

They pledged to support Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid to the last man as they vowed to elect his man in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election.

The DP supporters promised to teach President Uhuru Kenyatta and his party a bitter lesson in Kiambaa for sidelining Ruto in the running of the Jubilee Government, which they claim the DP played a big role in its formation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST