Monday, June 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now a worried man after it emerged that the majority of his Cabinet members are moles planted by Deputy President William Ruto to spy on him.

According to sources, over half of Uhuru’s Cabinet members are secretly leaking important information to Deputy President William Ruto, who has fallen out with his boss.

President Uhuru Kenyatta secretly commissioned an investigation into his Cabinet after he was surprised by the action of his deputy, who has on several occasions mentioned government projects by name, tender, contractor, and by time frames in a series of his public meetings with his supporters.

Investigations saw each CS questioned on who feeds Ruto with such vital information, a move that has not only divided the Cabinet but also raised concerns among members.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto confirmed Uhuru’s worst nightmare, saying he has been holding secret meetings with a majority of CSs, whom he said have detected that chances of him succeeding retiring President Uhuru in August 2022 are very high, thus they are planning for the next government.

“Definitely but also more because a majority of them are planning for the next dispensation since they think I am far much ahead of other presidential candidates,” Ruto stated.

In his latest interview, Ruto confirmed to have fallen out with his boss since the famous March 2018 handshake deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

