Friday, June 18, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto has a cult following in the Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Ngunyi said President Uhuru Kenyatta is still the Mt Kenya kingpin.

Mutahi said the President will be the kingmaker in the 2022 polls, with over six million voters behind him.

He also advised Cabinet secretaries with political ambitions to align themselves with the President’s agenda if they want to be relevant.

“The key issue is that nobody would imagine being president in 2022 without Uhuru’s agenda. What they need to do is to align themselves with the President’s agenda,” Ngunyi said.

He said that although people believe that millions of votes in Mt Kenya have been chipped away by Ruto, the President “will have a way of bringing them back.”

