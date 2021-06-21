Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has unmasked President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he has never won anything in his life.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday morning, Khalwale said that Uhuru has always ridden on other people’s backs to reach where he is right now.

Khalwale, who is a former Ikolomani MP, said that without the late former President Daniel Arap Moi, Uhuru would never have been President.

He further stated that Uhuru was defeated in Gatundu and it’s only Moi who picked him from the gutter.

Khalwale also said if not for Deputy President William Ruto, Uhuru would have never won in both the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

He concluded by saying that Uhuru is now in partnership with Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to help him create a legacy since he cannot create on his own.

“Without Daniel Moi, Uhuru would never be president, he was defeated in Gatundu.

“Without Ruto, it would be difficult for Uhuru to make it in 2013 & 2017. Without Raila, Uhuru would never have had the legitimacy of saying the term 2017-2022 was genuinely his,” Khalwale said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST