Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has formed a team of trusted lieutenants to reduce Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya.

Currently, Ruto has a cult following in the Mt Kenya region, and this, according to Mwaura, is making the President and his men have sleepless nights.

Mwaura, who wrote an article in one of the local dailies on Saturday, said Uhuru has formed a team of trusted generals who will go to the ground to ensure DP Ruto is hated by the Mt Kenya electorate.

Mwaura alleged the new ‘generals’ in Uhuru’s camp are; Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, and former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau.

The seven have been provided with funds to ensure Ruto’s support wanes, since if he maintains that grip, he will win the 2022 presidential election with a landslide.

