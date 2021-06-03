Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – A host of Mt Kenya West leaders will tomorrow gather in Murang’a County to cleanse Mukurwe Wa Nyagathanga’s shrine in the Kiharu constituency.

The cleansing of the shrine comes two weeks after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, visited the shrine and was enthroned as Mt Kenya spokesman.

Muturi’s coronation was opposed by a section of other elders and leaders who argued that the right protocols were not followed.

On Friday, Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria will host governors from Central Kenya and Nakuru county where they will cleanse the sacred shrine.

The cleansing of the shrine will not go down well with Muturi and Mt Kenya East leaders since they had warned of consequences should they try to denounce Muturi.

Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, had threatened that Mt Kenya would split into two if Kikuyus rejects Muturi as the region’s spokesman.

Mt Kenya East comprises Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties while Mt Kenya West comprises Central Kenya and Nakuru County.

Political pundits say Muturi coronation was President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s project of dividing Mt Kenya ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST