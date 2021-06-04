Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has yielded to the demands of Chief Justice Martha Koome and her predecessor, David Maraga, to appoint judges after a three-year standoff with the Judiciary.

Uhuru appointed 34 judges that had been recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission.

In a special gazette notice, the president appointed seven court of appeal judges, 9 judges in the employment and labor relations court, and 18 in the environment and land court.

The court of appeal judges who have been appointed include; Mbogholi Msagha, Omondi Hellen, Ngugi Grace, Francis Tuiyott, Pauline Nyaboke, Jessie Lesiit, and Kibaya Laibuta.

The nine judges appointed by the president in the Employment and Labour Relations Court are; Baari Christine Noontatua, Gakeri Jacob Kariuki, Keli Jemima Wanza, Mwaure Ann Ngibuini, Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani, Rutto Stella Chemtai, Kebira Ocharo, Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzei, and Nderitu David Njagi

Judges appointed in the environment and land court include; Mboya Oguttu Joseph, Naikuni Lucas Leperes, Mwanyale Michael Ngolo, Addraya Edda Dena, Kimani Lilian Gathoni, Kamau Joseph Mugo, Wabwoto Karoph Edward, and Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor.

Others are; Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga, Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi, Ongarora Fred Nyagaka, Christopher Kyania Nzili, Mugo David Mwangi, Omollo Lynette Achieng’, Washe Emmanuel Mutwana, Nyukuri Annet, Murigi Theresa Wairimu, and Asati Esther.

One of the judges who had been recommended died before the president could gazette the appointments.

However, he rejected some judges that had also been recommended for the Court of Appeal

Before his retirement, Chief Justice David Maraga had on a number of occasions requested the president to appoint the 41 judges for the judiciary matters to run smoothly.

Upon taking over as Chief Justice, Martha Koome promised to talk to Uhuru to make the appointments, and two weeks down the line, the charm has worked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST