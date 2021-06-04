Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declined to appoint High Court judges who were part of a bench that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill null and void to the Court of Appeal.

In a Gazette Notice published on Thursday, June 3, Uhuru appointed 34 judges that had been recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission.

However, he rejected six judges, two of whom were on the bench that dismissed the BBI Bill.

The judges rejected for their promotions are Justices Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Prof. Joel Ngugi, Makori Evans Kiago, and Judith Omange Cheruiyot.

Justice Joel Ngugi and Justice George Odunga alongside Justice Jairus Ngaah, Justice Chacha Mwita, and Lady Justice Teresia Matheka delivered the ruling on the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 on Thursday, May 13, rendering it unconstitutional, null and void.

Uhuru’s decision to decline the appointment of Odunga and Ngugi to the Court of Appeal has elicited reactions with many condemning the president for violating the Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST