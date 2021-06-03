Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – A strongly worded speech by President Uhuru Kenyatta targeting MPs and Senators representing criminals in court as lawyers, has come back to haunt him in the BBI appeal case in which he has enlisted the services of Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

In the speech relayed during the Jamhuri celebrations in 2019, the president argued that it was not fair for elected leaders, both at the county and national level, to practice law whether or not for gain.

“Fellow Kenyans, is it fair? Is it right for legislators who have control over funds and exercise oversight over the Judiciary to appear in court as counsel?”

“Is it fair on the judicial officer hearing the case or other parties that one party in the case is represented by persons who can literally change the law applicable to the dispute, control the career progression of the judge or magistrate?” the president posed.

Two years down the line, Uhuru has placed his confidence in Orengo, an elected leader, to win the BBI case in the court of appeal.

“What is before us we will sort out, I am sure.”

“If we have lawyers like Senator Orengo, can we be defeated really?” he posed while addressing Kisumu residents at Wangai market in Gem constituency.

During the Madaraka day celebrations, the Head of State accused the Judiciary of frustrating his regime.

He gave examples of the nullification of his Presidential election win in 2017 and the attempt to stop the will of the people as expressed through BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST