Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has denied reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will support the National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate in next year’s general election.

This comes days after the Head of State, in a meeting with Ukambani leaders, said he will pick his 2022 successor from among the NASA principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

“We were shocked to hear other people making issues out of it. I cannot remember President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he will back a NASA presidential candidate,” Kalonzo told NTV on Wednesday evening.

Kalonzo’s statement comes even as Kenyans heard the President saying he will support a NASA candidate if principals unite ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying.

“Unite in NASA then we shall see what will happen.

“Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” Uhuru said.

