Sunday, June 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has lambasted Deputy President William Ruto, saying his empty rhetoric will not stop him from delivering on his promises to the Kenyan people.

Speaking in Mombasa, where he launched the Sh10 billion Kenya Marine Fisheries Socio-Economic Development Project, Uhuru said insulting him or any other leader will not help.

The president vowed to work for Kenyans until the last minute

“For those who want to continue shouting, let them do so.”

“We are at work till the last minute.”

“Our aim is to ensure Kenya is better than we found it,” Uhuru said.

According to the president, no one will stop him, not even his deputy, from working for Kenyans until his last day in office.

“Insults every day will not help,” he stated.

Uhuru also told his would-be successor to continue with the work he has started.

“For those who will come (after me), let them push forward and achieve the other objectives,” he said.

