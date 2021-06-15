Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to unite and revive National Super Alliance (NASA) if they want to win the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Monday at State House, Nairobi, when he met Kamba leaders, Uhuru told Kalonzo that he will support NASA if they unite.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in NASA then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” the President said.

Uhuru’s remarks come days after both Musyoka and Raila Odinga hinted at the possibility of working together again in 2022.

The president remarks also knock off Deputy President William Ruto from his succession matrix since this is an unequivocal sign that the Son of Jomo will campaign against the second in command.

