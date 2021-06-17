Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are crafting a formidable coalition going by a meeting that happened at Windsor Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday.

In the meeting, Uhuru was represented by Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, the party’s vice chairman, David Murathe, and Igembe North MP, Maoka Maore.

On the other side, Raila Odinga was represented by ODM secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, and Suna East, Junet Mohamed.

Impeccable sources say Uhuru and Raila want to form a giant coalition that will go face to face with Deputy President William Ruto.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga believe that without forming a coalition they cannot defeat William Ruto who is planning to vie for the presidency using United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The second in command has already mounted fierce campaign machinery that is targeting youths and low cadre Kenyans.

Here is a photo of Uhuru and Raila’s men planning how to vanquish Ruto in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.