Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has told the Court of Appeal hearing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not the initiator of the process.

Making his submission before the seven-judge bench on Wednesday, Amollo, who was representing Raila Odinga in the case, said the promoters of the BBI bill were former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed.

“The promoters were Waweru and Junet but the court insists that it was President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Amollo stated.

Amollo further said anyone is allowed to support the initiative and that is what the president did.

“The one thing the court does not do in their 300-page judgment fails to ask who are the promoters.

“BBI is an initiative promoted by Waweru and Junet. They engaged with the IEBC and collected the signatures,” he said.

He said the ideas were reduced into a bill and it’s at that point that the popular initiative started.

“The IEBC accepted Junet and Waweru’s initiative and were authorized to collect signatures from Kenyans.

“They collected the signatures and submitted them to IEBC which did a letter to the counties and confirmed to them who the promoters of the BBI are,” he submitted.

The hearing of the appeal continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST