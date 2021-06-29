Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s influence is growing like bush fire far beyond the confines of politics.

So influential is his message that Chief Justice Martha Koome has adopted his bottom-up strategy in an attempt to speed up service delivery at the Judiciary.

Speaking during the second annual Tribunal’s Symposium, Koome noted that Ruto’s bottom-up approach is in tandem with her vision of making the Judiciary efficient in the delivery of services running from the 19 Magistrates, Kadhi’s Courts, Tribunals, Superior Courts to the Apex Court.

According to her, the experience a litigant should have before the Supreme Court should be the same across the board in all the courts below.

What this means is that every court station will strive to be a center of excellence in the delivery of justice and it is not only the Apex Court or Superior Courts that should strive for excellence.

“The Bottom-Up approach in expeditious delivery of service will demand that we take certain interventions and measures in consultation with all judicial officers.”

“We should allow court stations to innovate unique 21 interventions such as their own case management systems that improve their efficiency in service delivery.”

“This means we will embrace shared leadership, meaning each judicial officer will be encouraged and supported to innovate and adopt measures to increase his or her efficiency in collaboration with the court users,” she noted.

She further noted that she would seek to increase the working hours of the Judiciary to clear all the backlog cases.

Ruto adopted the bottom-up economic strategy in the hope of reviving the Kenyan economy that is in the doldrums.

The Kenyan DAILY POST