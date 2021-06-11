Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru and Raila Odinga of selfishness in their spirited attempt to amend the Constitution through BBI.

Speaking when he met businesspeople from Kiambu County at his Karen residence, Ruto said by trying to amend the constitution through the backdoor, Uhuru and Raila want to fit their needs into the constitution instead of aligning their needs with what the constitution provides.

He noted that the duo is trying to forcefully incorporate their agenda into the Constitution through a referendum.

“Our friends believe that the Constitution and institutions created by the Constitution and the law should facilitate those in power to drive their agenda, and if their agenda is in conflict with the Constitution, they believe the Constitution should be changed,” he said.

Ruto’s sentiments emerged after president Uhuru Kenyatta called out the judiciary for nullification of the BBI report.

According to Uhuru, the 5-judge bench prevented the will of the people by stopping BBI ‘Reggae’.

“The decisions should consider the letter of the law, but fundamentally the spirit of the law must also guide them.”

“I say so because the spirit of the law is the light that will illuminate the burden of the choices they make,” he said in his Madaraka Day address in Kisumu.

