Monday, June 28, 2021 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has criticized the planned ODM-Jubilee merger, saying the coalition is primitive as it is anchored on tribalism.

In a statement, Mutua, who has himself declared interest in the 2022 presidency, said what the country needs now is a coalition that is anchored on ideas that will create employment for Kenyans.

“We have seen people say that are uniting their parties. It is okay and not bad.”

“But in our country, we need coalitions that are based on ideological … coalitions that will bring jobs to Kenyans,” Mutua stated.

“It is not tribal coalitions… you say let us form a coalition with this leader because he is from that tribe…that is primitive thinking…Ideas that were planted by the colonialists,” he added.

Last week, Jubilee Party, which is perceived to be on its deathbed, announced that it is in talks with Raila’s ODM party to unite and work together ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“This is just one of the many meetings we have had and are working on ways to formalize the handshake into a broad-based coalition for the sake of 2022,” Raphael Tuju said.

It is understood that Uhuru and Raila will field one presidential candidate to face off with Ruto as part of the coalition deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST