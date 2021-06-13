Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is on another level after he took his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party from local, to national and now to international level.

This is after it emerged that the DP is planning to open UDA’s diaspora office in the United States of America.

The grand opening ceremony slated for Friday, June 18, at 6 pm will be presided over by the outspoken Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

According to a graphic shared by the lawmaker on his Facebook, the event will be hosted by the party’s US branch interim Chairman Kiarie Prestige.

The poster further indicated that the outfit’s office will be situated in Seattle, a city in Washington State, 1648 310th street Federal Way Washington 98003.

“I am greatly honoured to be the Chief Guest in the official launch of UDA Diaspora Office in Seattle USA Washington state 1648 310th street Federal Way Washington 98003 on June, 18 2021 at 6pm. All are welcome,” said Kang’ata.

The move is giving Ruto’s competitors, among them former Prime Minister Raila, sleepless nights considering that 2022 is just around the corner.

UDA rebranded from the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR), an outfit in the Jubilee coalition, in December 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST