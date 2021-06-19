Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 19 June 2021 – A couple from Uasin Gishu that is set to wed next month has stunned Netizens with their amazing love story.

Timothy Komen and his soon-to-be wife, Jesca Toroitich, have known each other since primary school.

They shared amazing photos showing how they have walked together through the journey of love and now, they are about to wed in holy matrimony.

Their wedding is slated for 14th August.

If you think true love doesn’t exist, then you should see these photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.