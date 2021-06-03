Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – Blogger Robert Alai caused mixed reactions on Twitter after he shared a photo of renowned Swahili anchor Fridah Mwaka reading the 7 PM bulletin and accused her of dressing indecently.

The beautiful anchor was rocking tight pants that exposed her curves to the viewers, prompting Alai to react.

“Uchi wa mnyama. Shame. We wanted news not curves. Right display for the wrong place,” Alai posted.

His tweet caused a lot of reactions amongst his followers.

Some of his followers joined him in condemning the anchor for exposing her curves on national television while others felt that she was properly dressed.

“Our kids are watching and we want to see people who are decent,” a Twitter user commented.

“I am not hating but it was too much,” another one added.

Another Twitter user urged Fridah Mwaka to follow in the footsteps of Victoria Rubadiri and Yvonne Okwara because they are always decently dressed.

Here are screenshots of how Twitter users reacted to Fridah Mwaka’s dressing.

