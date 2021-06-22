Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – The Sh40 billion fake arms deal has taken a new twist after Deputy President William Ruto bodyguard, Nicholas Maiyo, absolved the DP from the blame.

In a shocking revelation, the gallant and visibly unshaken police officer disclosed that when former Sports CS Rashid Echesa arrived with the two foreigners at the DP’s office, they confiscated a small bag that the two men had, and also mobile phones which were found on them.

He told Milimani chief magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot the DP was not in his office when Echesa and his delegation came calling on him at Harambee House Annex.

According to him, the DP was in his Karen office preparing to go to Murang’a and did not know that Echesa was in his office looking for him.

“The DP was in Karen when Echesa came but the former CS claimed he had an appointment with my boss on the material day,” Maiyo stated, throwing Echesa under the bus.

Nonetheless, they ushered Echesa and his visitors to the DP’s visitors room as they made calls to confirm whether their boss would pass by.

“On February 13, 2020, Echesa came in with two white visitors and said he wanted to see the Deputy President and we ushered them to the second-floor waiting room,” said Maiyo while being led in his evidence in chief by State Counsel Kennedy Panyako.

He further said the two foreigners were carrying a small bag which they confiscated together with their phones.

They did not, however, confiscate the former CS’s phones.

“We did not take the CS’s phone as we had told him to call my boss to confirm if he is going to see him at his Karen office or Annex office,” explained Maiyo.

The bodyguard also told the court that he did not see the former CS and his visitors sign any contract relating to the Sh40 billion deal at the DP’s second-floor waiting room.

Maiyo stated that on the material day, he was on duty with two other colleagues including the late DP’s bodyguard Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was mysteriously killed seven days after a fake arms deal was allegedly signed.

